Grab a Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble at the state fair

The Hideaway Speakeasy brings Prohibition-themed drinks and food to the Minnesota State Fair. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - One of the new spots at the Minnesota State Fair is the Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Upper Grandstand's new Veranda.

It's a prohibition-style eatery, with a menu focused on local ingredients. And, in an unusual move for a fair food stand, there are no fryers involved.

They also offer a new drink: Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble.

Melissa Gacek stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to showcase the drink, which she says is real state fair cotton candy in a champagne flute, doused with Cannon River Winery's Sparkle Edelweiss, for a "smoke and mirrors" effect that's effervescent, sweet and snappy.

