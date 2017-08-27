Heirloom chef brings gazpacho to the fair

Chef Wyatt Evans from Heirloom Kitchen in St. Paul serves up some gazpacho for fairgoers. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Chef Wyatt Evans from Heirloom Kitchen in St. Paul served up some gazpacho for Minnesota Cooks Day at the state fair.

Heirloom, located on Marshall and Cretin Avenues in St. Paul, works with the best seasonal product it can get a hold of. From farm, forest, pasture and stream, they work to create a meal of “modern farmhouse cuisine" that "nourishes the body as well as the heart by providing a sense of place and season."

Chef Wyatt Evans has been working in restaurants for over half his life. He moved to Minnesota in 2000, and was executive chef of WA Frost and Co. for six years.

He is currently executive chef and owner of Heirloom in St. Paul.

Evans has been recognized for his work with awards and articles from The Star Tribune, Mpls/St. Paul, Lavender, MN monthly and the Pioneer Press, as well as providing the dishes for the 2012 edition of Twin Cities Food Finds.

Chef Evans is active in charity work as well, helping raise money for the American Liver Foundation, Share our Strength, and Second Harvest Heartland, as well as supporting local farmers, foragers, cheese makers and artisans.

Find more information about Heirloom Kitchen visit their website, Facebook and Instagram.

