KARE
Close

Hideaway Speakeasy brings Prohibition theme to the fair

Lee Valsvik visits the Hideaway Speakeasy, with all Prohibition-themed food and drinks at the Minnesota State Fair. It's located on the second floor of the grandstand on the west side. http://kare11.tv/2bz9UWH

KARE Staff , KARE 1:05 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Lee Valsvik visits the Hideaway Speakeasy, with all Prohibition-themed food and drinks at the Minnesota State Fair.

It's located on the second floor of the grandstand on the west side.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories