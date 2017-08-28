Jeopardy! Clue crew's Jimmy McGuire visits KARE at the Fair
One of the members of the Jeopardy! Clue Crew stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to offer some professional trivia help. You'll see Jimmy McGuire on new episodes of Jeopardy! starting in September on KARE 11. http://kare11.tv/2wdKWpX
KARE 4:16 PM. CDT August 28, 2017
