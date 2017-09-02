Lefse-wrapped ice cream at the state fair

At the Rabbit Hole, grab a (sort of) Scandinavian treat: Lefse wrapped around vanilla ice cream, topped with toasted marshmallow, with roasted pineapple and almond brittle inside. Rabbit Hole is located in the International Bazaar.

KARE 4:41 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

