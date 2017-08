Lulu's Breakfast Buddy Bowl is up for grabs at the state fair. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Lulu's Breakfast Buddy Bowl is keeping fairgoers well-fed.

This bowl is a waffle cone with hash browns, drizzled maple syrup, cheesy eggs with bacon, and a biscuit, smothered with sausage gravy.

Lulu's Public House is in the north end markets just north of the Midway at the state fair.

