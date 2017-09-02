Marjorie Johnson makes Buckwheat Honey Whole Wheat Snack Crackers

Legendary Minnesota State Fair baker Marjorie Johnson last counted her blue ribbons in 2006. She had more than a 1,000. She shares her recipe for Buckwheat Honey Whole Wheat Snack Crackers.

KARE 10:52 AM. CDT September 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories