Minnesota State Fair's legendary baker Marjorie Johnson makes homemade crackers at the KARE 11 Barn on Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Legendary Minnesota State Fair baker Marjorie Johnson last counted her blue ribbons in 2006.

She had more than 1,000 then, so it's anyone's guess how many she has 11 years later.

She shares her recipe for Buckwheat Honey Whole Wheat Snack Crackers with KARE 11 Saturday at the barn.

Buckwheat Honey Whole Wheat Snack Crackers

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon roasted sesame seeds

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

1 tablespoon anise seeds

1 tablespoon sunflower seeds

1 tablespoon grated orange rind

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup buckwheat honey

In a large bowl mix with a whisk or spoon the first 8 ingredients. Cut in the butter till small crumb mixture. Mix in buckwheat honey. Stir to form a dough. You can use your hands to form mixture into two equal size balls. Flatten each ball to a pancake shape. Roll out one part of the dough on floured pastry cloth to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut out crackers with a 2 inch biscuit round cutter. Repeat with the other half of the dough. Place crackers on ungreased airbake cookie sheet. Prick holes with a fork over entire top of each cracker. Bake at 400 degrees F for 6 to 7 minutes until done and a golden brown color.

Yield: 60 whole wheat crackers

© 2017 KARE-TV