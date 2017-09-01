Meet the Minnesota State Fair's 'Fruit Man'

In 26 years of competing, Bob Sonntag has only produced a couple bad apples. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHT'S, Minn. - Bob Sonntag enjoys volunteering at the apple stand inside the Minnesota State Fair Agriculture-Horticulture building.

He's also a lock when it comes to the fair amateur fruit sweepstakes. In 26 years of competing, he's only produced a couple bad apples. His prized possessions? Zestar samples.

"I grow apples, cherries that the neighborhood women love that I freeze and make cherry pies and I dabble in plums and pears just for the fun of it because I like to grow things," said Sonntag.

And if you're wondering, Sonntag doesn't eat an apple a day.

"I believe more in red wine and dark chocolate."

What Sonntag doesn't use each year, he donates to local food shelters.

© 2017 KARE-TV