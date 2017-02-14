Mellencamp, Gaffigan added to Minn. State Fair Grandstand

John Mellencamp at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for "A Change Is Going To Come: The Concert for John Kerry" on Thursday, July 8, 2004. The event benefited Kerry Victory 2004. (Photo: KMazur/WireImage, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Singer John Mellencamp and comedian Jim Gaffigan have been added to the 2017 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.

Mellencamp's "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour" will stop at the fair on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Tickets (all reserved seating) range from $49 to $64.

Gaffigan will perform on the State Fair Grandstand Saturday, Aug. 26. Tickets (all reserved seating) range from $50 to $60.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, Feb. 24 at noon. Tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a special limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For additional State Fair ticket information, call (651) 288-4427.

Nickelback, with special guest Daughtry, will perform on the Grandstand Thursday, Aug. 24. Additional Grandstand artists will be announced periodically throughout the next several months.

The 2017 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

