Minnesota State Fair 'Safety Day' preview
The Minnesota State Fair is more than just rides and food. Friday August 25 is 'Safety Day' and there will be demonstrations and activities at Expo Place, the DNR building and Dan Patch Park area designed to help people stay safe in their everyday life.
KARE 8:27 AM. CDT August 25, 2017
