MN State Fair announces specialty brews, drinks

New and specialty brews and beverages were announced Friday for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. (Photo: KARE)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - A Red Bull slushie? Beer malt? Dill pickle beer? A number of new and specialty brews and beverages have been announced for the 2017 Minnesota State Fair.

The drinks are only available at the Great Minnesota Get-Together and several are taking that fair theme to heart.

Here's the full list, as announced on Friday: (* denotes a new drink at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair)

Adult Red Bull Slushie*

To rev you up for a day at the fair, LuLu’s Public House is mixing neutral still malt beverage (non-carbonated beer) with Red Bull. This mixture is put into a slushie machine for a refreshing jolt at any time of the day. 8% ABV. The neutral still malt beverage is brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing.

LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Bauhaus Brew Labs’ The Shandlot*

“The sultan of suds,” “The colossus of quenchers,” “The GREAT Shandino.” Bauhaus’ take on a classic shandy sums up what days at the fair are all about: sun, summer and fun – with thirst-quenching lemon thrown in for good measure. 4.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

Ball Park Café, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Bent Brewstillery Hungarian Cherry Wheat Ale*

Bent Brewstillery teamed up with the 2016 Minnesota State Fair Homebrew Gold Medal winner to create this super fruity and thoroughly refreshing wheat ale that has a luminous red color and a backbone of American-grown Hungarian tart cherries. It’s malty and rich, yet boasts enough vibrant acidity to make it an excellent summer sipper. 5% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

Ball Park Café, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Bent Paddle Mosaic Kanū*

“The Weekend Warrior,” “The Tin Tank,” “The Camp Classic.” Most canoeists experienced their first paddle in an aluminum canoe. They are perfect for beginners – rugged, stable and glaringly bright. The Kanū Session Pale Ale pays homage to that nostalgia. The pale ale is reinforced with a boatload of brilliant Mosaic hops for a tropical, fruity hop bump. 4.8% ABV. 48 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Ball Park Café, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Caramel Apple π Cider Beer

This comfort cider beer blends apple cider with barley malts to create a warming caramel apple pie taste that is light, fresh and flavorful, welcoming in Minnesota’s autumn season and apple harvest. 5.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse.

The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer

Honoring two State Fair traditions – chocolate chip cookies and craft beer – this sweet sipper with a malty backbone is golden tan in color and features hints of chocolate and vanilla. Each glass is rimmed with semi-sweet chocolate. 5.2% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery.

Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Coasters Beer Malt*

A spin on a classic malt, the beer malt is a sweet treat that starts with vanilla ice cream and is then mixed with malt powder. Added next is a dash of vanilla bean flavor. To bring it all together, it’s blended with Boulder Beer’s Shake Chocolate Porter for a mild chocolate taste. Shake Chocolate Porter has an ABV of 5.9% and is brewed in Boulder, Colo., by Boulder Beer.

Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble*

Real State Fair Cotton Candy in a champagne flute is doused with Cannon River Winery’s Sparkle Edelweiss for a special “smoke & mirrors” effect that’s effervescent, sweet and snappy.

The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section



Dill Pickle Beer*

This American-style ale’s light malt notes give way to a bright minerality, dry hopped with fresh dill horseradish and spices. Each is garnished with a dill pickle and Havarti dill cheese. 4.2% ABV. 18 IBUs. Brewed in New Brighton, Minn., by Barley John’s Brew Pub.

Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Duke of Cuke*

This light lager is infused with cucumber for a refreshing, crisp sipper sure to quench your thirst while taking in the Great Minnesota Get-Together. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing.

LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

East Lake Brewery Kirby Pucker*

A perfect blend of refreshing and tantalizing, this sour wheat beer is modeled on the classic Berliner Weisse with added notes of fresh citrus. 4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by East Lake Brewery.

Ball Park Café, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Frontier Amarillo IPA

A perfect choice for a summer day at the fair, this full-bodied crisp and hoppy IPA is not overly bitter, but light and approachable. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Frozen Red Citrus Sangria Beer

Light and refreshing, this citrus lager epitomizes a carefree summer day and can be served as a standalone or as a frozen foam floated atop any of the beers served at the Schell’s Pavilion. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Grain Belt Frozen Blu

This Radler-style Grain Belt Blu is a summery, refreshing and delightfully subtle twist on the classic Grain Belt Premium lager. The familiar Premium beer is blended with freshly juiced blueberries for a light and crisp taste without any syrupy consequences. The brew is then frozen into a Grain Belt Blu foam and floated atop any Schell’s beer. 4.6% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Grapefruit Ode IPA*

Castle Danger has infused refreshing grapefruit into its classic Ode IPA for a hoppy yet fruity beer. With many tropical flavors and aromas, the citrus notes are at the forefront of this balanced IPA sure to please all craft beer lovers. 6.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery.

O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Lemon Sunshine*

This limoncello-inspired ale is perfect for warm, summer days at the fair. This easy-sipping pilsner is accompanied by lemon flavors with just a touch of tartness. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing.

Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Lift Bridge Mini Donut Beer

This creative beer’s warm tan color, malty base and natural flavors are reminiscent of a fresh State Fair mini donut. This sweet, summer sipper has enough rich flavor not to overwhelm the palate. Each glass of Lift Bridge Mini Donut Beer is served rimmed with cinnamon sugar to enhance the aromas. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Ball Park Café, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Lingonberry Lager*

With a rich golden color, the Lingonberry Lager is medium bodied and features both sweet and tart flavors thanks to this notoriously Scandinavian staple. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by 612 Brewery.

Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Maple Bacon Brown

This richly colored brown ale is brewed with Minnesota maple syrup for hints of sweetness and balanced with smoky malts. Each glass is paired with a crispy smoked bacon slice. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co.

Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Ordinary Mary*

This clever take on a bloody mary starts with a neutral still malt beverage (non-carbonated beer), placed into bottles, then poured into a 20 oz. glass mixed with LuLu’s own handcrafted bloody mary mix. This not-just-for-breakfast beverage is finished off with a celery stick and lime garnish. 8% ABV. Neutral still malt beverage is brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing.

LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Original Beergarita

Award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix is frozen and blended with Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss, a golden-hued American wheat beer with a touch of Wisconsin honey. Reviews have hailed the Beergarita as “refreshing, light and drop-dead delicious.” This south-of-the-border-inspired thirst quencher is also available in strawberry and mojito flavors, and can be made gluten-free. 4.9% ABV. Honey Weiss brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Raspberry Hard Cider*

A blend of Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples is brewed with a touch of sorghum to add body, and then fermented dry for a tart, crisp apple flavor. Fresh raspberry puree in the brewing process sweetens the cider with a ripe berry flavor. Gluten-free. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Red, Light and Blu Frozen Beer*

The refreshing Red Citrus Sangria Beer is layered with Grain Belt Frozen Blu and Grain Belt Premium Light. All beers brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

S’More Beer

This chocolate-infused campfire original features the Cygnus X-1 Porter, an old English recipe with a natural hint of chocolate, a touch of smoke and added rye malt. Each glass of S’More Beer is rimmed with chocolate, dipped in crushed graham crackers, and topped off with a soft, fluffy marshmallow. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Flat Earth Brewing Co.

Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Socialable Candy Apple Hard Cider

Starting as freshly pressed Midwestern Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples, this original is a first sip of fall. To add body and character, the apples are blended with brewed cane sorghum and Willamette hops, and then fermented using a fruit-forward wine yeast. Finally, the finished product is sweetened using cauldron-cooked wet caramel and carbonated to a bubbly effervescence. The result is a caramely crisp apple flavor with a not-too-sweet drinkability. Each pint is garnished with a caramel-drizzled apple slice. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Summit Lazy Sipper*

This beer is a refreshing blonde ale with complex malt notes of toast, breadcrumb and graham cracker balanced by gentle hop characteristics of lemon, green tea and grapefruit. Brewed with all Minnesota-bred and -grown ingredients,the Lazy Sipper features Lacey barley from Rahr Malting in Shakopee, Cascade and Crystal hops from Mighty Axe in Ham Lake, and fresh strawberries from the University of Minnesota’s strawberry breeding program. 4.9% ABV.Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing.

Shanghaied Henri’s and the Summit Booth, located at the International Bazaar

Sweet Corn Summer Ale

Freshly picked sweet corn directly from Untiedt’s Vegetable Farm in Monticello, Minn., is the highlight of this light

summer beer. A hint of sweetness and noticeable corn flavor bring to mind fair food favorites, farm freshness and family fun. 5.1% ABV. 31 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.

O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Sweetland Orchard Minnesota Mule Cider

A play on a favorite cocktail, this gluten-free cider starts with fresh, Minnesota-grown apples and is transformed by adding loads of hand-squeezed lime and ginger. The result is a little spicy, a little citrusy and a whole lot refreshing. 7.0% ABV. Brewed in Webster, Minn., by Sweetland Orchard.

Ball Park Café, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

© 2017 KARE-TV