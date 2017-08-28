New Princess Kay talks about royal duties

This year, Emily Annexstad was crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way, making her the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota's thousands of dairy farmers. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Becoming the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way is a huge honor for one special young woman at the Minnesota State Fair every year.

This year, Emily Annexstad was crowned the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota's thousands of dairy farmers. She's a 19-year-old college student from St. Peter.

Emily joins KARE 11 at the barn to talk about what it's like being Princess Kay.

