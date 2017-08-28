New Princess Kay talks about royal duties

KARE
KARE 11 , KARE 4:24 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Becoming the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way is a huge honor for one special young woman at the Minnesota State Fair every year.

This year, Emily Annexstad was crowned the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota's thousands of dairy farmers.  She's a 19-year-old college student from St. Peter.

Emily joins KARE 11 at the barn to talk about what it's like being Princess Kay.

 

