New 'Veranda' at MN State Fair offers eats and shopping

The 'Hideaway' is a new speakeasy in the Veranda section of the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair. Ellery McCardle gets a peak inside that and other new eats and shopping in The Veranda section.

KARE 9:12 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories