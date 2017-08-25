New Veranda offers shopping, eating in Grandstand

The Hideaway speakeasy is a new eatery in The Veranda at the Minnesota State Fair. Credit: KARE 11

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - There are 31 new foods to try at the Minnesota State Fair this year, and within that, there's a new eatery in the Grandstand. It's called the Hideaway Speakeasy.

"I've always wanted to get a place at the Fair with beer and wine just like this actually this is about everything I dreamed of," said Bryan Enloe, whose dream came true this year.

He, and his wife, Jennie, created the prohibition-style eatery as part of the new Veranda area of the Grandstand. It's on the second-floor on the west side.

"The decor, we have orginal farm wood that we got in Minnesota. Also, Edison light bulbs, just kind of that sense of slowdown and relax," said Jennie Enloe.

Their menu focuses on refreshing and local ingredients. There are no fryers involved.

They offer sandwiches, shareable dishes and what they call the "Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble" which is Edelweiss poured over freshly-made cotton candy.

Steps away, there's a new patio space for people to enjoy and look out at the fairgrounds.

The Veranda isn't just for eating, it's got new boutiques selling MInnesota-made crafts and art.

"A lot of people do their Christmas shopping at the fair, a lot of people find very unique items, one of-a-kind items you're not going to see at a retail mall space," said Kim Schuller, of the Holly House Boutique.

The Veranda is open daily during the fair between 9:00a.m. to 9:00p.m.

