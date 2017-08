Eric Perkins continues his iPhone Diaries from the Minnesota State Fair. (Photo: Eric Perkins, KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - $30 for a Packers tie?

Did you know that poop spelled backwards is poop?

Watch Eric Perkins bother some fairgoers, sing some songs and make an actually remarkable shot (no sarcasm intended) at the Minnesota Timberwolves booth.

Here's Tuesday's episode of Perk's iPhone Diaries from the state fair.

