GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- RivALZ (formerly Blondes vs. Brunettes) is driven by passionate and spirited young professionals who come together to support the mission of the Alzheimer's Association through a competitive women's flag football game.

RivALZ Twin Cities joins 40+ cities across the country hosting games to benefit local Alzheimer's Association Chapters. Collectively they’ve raised over $5 million dollars. You won’t want to miss the action on September 23 at Sea Foam Stadium!

RivALZ Twin Cities game day: September 23 in Sea Foam Stadium at Concordia University in St. Paul

● Kickoff is at Noon

● Entry is free, with suggested $25 donation

© 2017 KARE-TV