KARE
Close
Weather Alert 34 weather alerts
Close

RivALZ fighting Alzheimer's one tackle at a time

RivALZ (formerly Blondes vs. Brunettes) is driven by passionate and spirited young professionals who come together to support the mission of the Alzheimer's Association through a competitive women's flag football game.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:59 AM. CDT September 01, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  RivALZ (formerly Blondes vs. Brunettes) is driven by passionate and spirited young professionals who come together to support the mission of the Alzheimer's Association through a competitive women's flag football game. 

RivALZ Twin Cities joins 40+ cities across the country hosting games to benefit local Alzheimer's Association Chapters. Collectively they’ve raised over $5 million dollars. You won’t want to miss the action on September 23 at Sea Foam Stadium!

RivALZ Twin Cities game day: September 23 in Sea Foam Stadium at Concordia University in St. Paul

●      Kickoff is at Noon

●      Entry is free, with suggested $25 donation

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories