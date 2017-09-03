Sample the best of Minnesota's wineries with some state fair food

Steve Zeller, the owner of Parley Lake Winery, stops by the KARE 11 Barn to talk about the state's growing grape industry -- and what's new at Minnesota Wine Country. He also offers some of the best fair food and wine pairings.

KARE 5:18 PM. CDT September 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories