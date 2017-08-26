'Sconuts' from French Meadow Bakery

The French Meadow Bakery brings sconuts to the state fair. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - When a bakery famous for its scones wanted to try out a state fair food, a "sconut" was the only reasonable option.

To make a sconut, the French Meadow Bakery takes scone dough and fills it with Nutella and marshmellow. Then the treat is deep fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar. On top of that, it's gluten free.

French Meadow is located on the north side of Carnes Avenue underneath the giant slide.

© 2017 KARE-TV