State fair attendance could hit 2 million for first time
Beautiful weather on Sunday helped propel the Minnesota State Fair to its largest Sunday crowd ever, and now the Great Minnesota Get Together could be heading toward its greatest feat: an overall attendance of 2 million people. http://kare11.tv/2w0wHRV
KARE 6:30 PM. CDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fast food workers strike for $15 minimum wage
-
Protesters march near Minnesota State Fair
-
Dive team stumbles upon safes in Wirth Lake
-
Amazing transformation preps upper Minnehaha Academy site
-
Fires cause state of emergency in Montana
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
Late morning weather 9-4-2017
-
Mom showers Houston with healing hugs after Harvey
-
Reports: North Korea has an advanced hydrogen bomb
-
VERIFY: Can the Minnesota State Fair ban guns?
More Stories
-
Man saved in St. Croix River rescueSep. 4, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
-
MN bird lovers enjoy final public bird release of the yearSep. 4, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Parents remember baby boy with state fair benchSep. 4, 2017, 4:35 p.m.