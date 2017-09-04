State fair attendance could hit 2M for first time

The Great Minnesota Get Together could be heading toward its greatest feat: an overall attendance of 2 million people. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Beautiful weather on Sunday helped propel the Minnesota State Fair to its largest Sunday crowd ever, and now the Great Minnesota Get Together could be heading toward its greatest feat: an overall attendance of 2 million people.

Attendance on Sunday was 242,759, marking the third record-breaking day of 2017. That's 40,000 more people than the same period in 2016, which broke the last attendance record.

The state fair credits a favorable mix of weather, old traditions and new attractions.

"We’ve heard really great feedback on the Great Big Wheel, so we’re hoping to get that back next year," said State Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger. “Some of our bandshell acts this year have also had the biggest crowds we’ve ever seen, so everyone is really enjoying what we’re putting out this year.”

Some food vendors say they didn't expect to break records for a second straight year, but many did.

“Last year we did a little over 200,000 pounds of potatoes," said Dan Wozniak, whose family owns Fresh French Fries. “This year, we almost ran out because the crowd was so big yesterday. We’re edging toward 300,000 pounds, which is incredible for us.”

The state fair will release final attendance numbers on Tuesday afternoon.

