Sugar cookie recipe from MN State Fair

Sugar cookies from MN State Fair. Credit: KARE 11

State fair baker Donna Nowicki stopped by the KARE 11 BARN Live at the Fair to share baking tips for making great cookies at home. Try this easy sugar cookie recipe and her home-made dips for a fun and delicious sweet treat.

SUGAR COOKIES

These sugar cookies are delicious with or without icing!

1 1/2 cups C & H Powdered Sugar

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract

1 egg

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the sugar and butter until fluffy (about 3 minutes). Mix in extracts and egg and beat until thoroughly incorporated. In a small bowl stir together flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. Add dry ingredients to the butter mixture and beat until just blended together. Chill dough for 2- 3 hours. Roll dough out on lightly floured surface and cut with cookie cutters or cut into cookie sticks. Sprinkle with colored sugar, if desired. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake cookies for 7 – 8 minutes or until lightly browned; let sit for one minute then remove from baking sheet on to wire rack to cool completely.

GINGERBREAD CHEESECAKE DIP

1 package cream cheese (8 oz), room temperature

1/4 cup C & H brown sugar

1/4 cup C & H powdered sugar, sifted

3 tablespoons molasses

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1 1/2 cups Cool Whip, thawed

In medium-sized bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the brown sugar, powdered sugar and molasses; beat on medium speed until smooth and combined, about 1 minute. Add the ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg and mix until combined. Add the Cool Whip and beat until combined, about 30 seconds. Transfer dip to a serving bowl and chill until ready to serve. Serve with cookie sticks. Dip can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.

PUMPKIN PIE CHEESECAKE DIP

3/4 cup International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer

1 package vanilla instant pudding (3.4 ounce)

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 package cream cheese (8 oz.), room temperature

1/4 cup C & H granulated sugar

2 cups Cool Whip, thawed

In a bowl, whisk together the International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer with the vanilla instant pudding and the teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice; Set aside for about 5 minutes. In a mixing bowl, beat together the softened cream cheese and sugar. Add the pudding to cream cheese mixture and beat until thoroughly mixed; add the 2 cups of thawed whipped topping and beat about 30 seconds. Chill until serving.

TIP – you can make any flavored dip you wish by using any flavor of liquid coffee creamer mixed with the vanilla instant pudding, just be sure to omit the teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice.

PEPPERMINT COOKIE DIP

1 package cream cheese (3 oz.), room temperature

8 ounces Cool Whip

1/4 cup peppermint sticks, crushed

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

Beat cream cheese until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Mix in the Cool Whip until thoroughly combined. Stir in remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until serving.





