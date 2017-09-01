Take in History-on-a-Schtick at the Fair

The Minnesota Historical Society's History-on-a-Schtick show at the Minnesota State Fair. (Photo: Courtesy Minnesota Historical Society)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Experience a lighthearted romp through Minnesota's past at the Minnesota State Fair's Schilling Amphitheater in the West End Market.

What happens when Paul Bunyan, the Pillsbury Doughboy and Snoopy face off in a quiz show hosted by Betty Crocker? Or, when a scholarly voyageur wearies his fellow travelers with his overenthusiasm for Minnesota history?

For the third year, MNHS presents a daily show made up of 30 minutes of wacky fun, with trivia, prizes and historical tidbits.

Catch performances of History-on-a-Schtick daily at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the Schilling Amphitheater in the West End Market.



Grab a free Minnesota State Fair Walking Tour brochure and discover the history of this over 150-year-old state institution. This year, venture to two new stops, the Swine Barn and the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. Visit eight or more stops to receive a prize at the MNHS booth in the Education Building or the History & Heritage Center in the West End Market.



At the MNHS booth in the Education Building, find out about upcoming exhibits and programs, take your picture with their postcard photo op, and learn about revitalization plans for Historic Fort Snelling ahead of its bicentennial in 2020.

