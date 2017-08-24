The Blue Barn at MN State Fair shares treats

Triple Truffle Trotters : Sliced peppers and bacon with black diamond truffle oil mayo on top of waffle fries. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center (Photo: MN State Fair)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The Blue Barn is located at the West End at the Minnesota State Fair. Stephanie from the Blue Barn brought some of the new food items that they are offering.

The Triple Truffle Trotter and the Wild Bill's Breakfast Bake offer a complex set of flavors of the fair.

They still offer their standard favorites Blue Cheese Corn Fritz, Chicken in a Waffle and French Toast Bites.

© 2017 KARE-TV