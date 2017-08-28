The Great Minnesota Knit Together brings a 'Yarnbomb' to the fair

Dubbed the Biggest Yarnbomb in Minnesota, the grandstand ramp has been loaded with crocheted and knitted decorations, and fairgoers are stopping to take plenty of photos. http://kare11.tv/2vEGNHP

KARE 5:44 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

