TODAY's Al Roker visits the MN State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The Minnesota State Fair is a gem loved by people across the state, but on opening day 2017 it got some serious national juice.

TODAY meteorologist and all-around good guy Al Roker traveled to Falcon Heights Thursday to do a number of live hits during the top-rated morning show. He walked around the grounds, ate plenty of food and even milked a cow before doing an awesome Facebook Live with KARE 11's Sven Sundgaard.

The two were having so much fun that Tim McNiff and Alicia Lewis had to get in on the action.

