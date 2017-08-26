Win $5,000 in wedding flowers at the Minnesota State Fair

Here's your chance to make your big day a little less bank-breaking. Visit the Minnesota State Florist Association Booth at the Minnesota State Fair and to register to win $5,000 in wedding flowers. http://kare11.tv/2vr2e03

KARE 12:13 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories