Monsters take over MIA!

Minneapolis Institute of Arts. Guillermo del Toro exhibit. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - Calling the curious, the adventurous, and those who are drawn to the strange and the eerie: You won’t want to miss “Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters,” now on view at the Minneapolis Institute of Art through May 28.



The exhibition explores filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s extraordinary imagination, revealing his creative process through a collection of paintings, drawings, life-size sculptures, artifacts, and concept film art, all culled from Bleak House, del Toro’s creative haven and cherished home base in Los Angeles.

More than 500 objects from del Toro’s personal collection are shown alongside 40 objects he selected from Mia’s permanent collection. Rather than a traditional chronology or filmography, the exhibition is organized thematically, including:

• Childhood and Innocence, exploring the central role children play in many of del Toro’s films;

• Victoriana, which loosely references the Romantic, Victorian, and Edwardian ages, as well as latter-day interpretations of the Victorian era;

• Rain Room, a recreation of a favorite spot in Bleak House, the suburban Los Angeles home that houses del Toro’s personal collection, featuring a false window and special effects to simulate a perpetual thunderstorm—the best atmosphere for del Toro’s creative process;

• Magic, Alchemy, and the Occult, exploring the many puzzles, talismans, secret keys, and quests for forbidden knowledge that appear in del Toro’s films;

• Movies, Comics, and Pop Culture, delving into the scope of del Toro’s obsession with comic books and cinema, from B-movies and horror films to works by directors Alfred Hitchcock and Luis Buñuel;

• Frankenstein and Horror, revealing del Toro’s lifelong love affair with the tale of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster;

• Freaks and Monsters, considering del Toro’s fascination with monsters of all types, from those found in horror movies to those in nature, literature, myth, and art; and

• Death and the Afterlife, which speaks to the disturbing confrontations with death that del Toro experienced as a child, and the use of fantasy in his work to explore spirituality.

Tickets are $20; $16 for Mia members, or free for My Mia members at the Investor level and above. Purchase online or by calling 612.870.6323. Mia is open Tuesday through Sunday.

© 2017 KARE-TV