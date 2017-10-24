Penumbra's 'My America' to speak Minnesotan's truth

JACKSONVILLE - NOVEMBER 30: A large American flag waving on November 30, 2016 in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Waring Abbott/Getty Images) (Photo: Waring Abbott, Custom)

MINNEAPOLIS - Penumbra Theatre in Saint Paul and Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) are teaming up to give Minnesotans a voice.

“My America" is an open call for people to share their own personal American experience. The goal is to

inspire a more loving, inclusive nation.

Recent news headlines about racial and gender violence, national anthem protests and an immigration ban have the nation talking.

Penumbra Theatre artistic director Sarah Bellamy says this is creating a unique opportunity to be heard. Stories will be collected from across the state.

The deadline to submit online entries is Friday, November 17. A panel of local artists, activists and journalists will judge the materials. Entries can take on many forms of creative writing including first-person storytelling, poetry, monologues and more. Twelve finalists will be announced in January. They’ll work closely with Penumbra’s artists-in-residents to workshop their narratives. Prizes will also be awarded. The winning entries will be performed live on stage and broadcast on radio during "Let's Talk: My America" on March 12.

Eligibility/Submission Guidelines

Participants meet be a current resident of Minnesota. Residents from across the state are encouraged to submit their stories. Funding may be available to provide housing and travel assistance to and from the workshops and the Let’s Talk: My America event in Saint Paul.

Submissions will be accepted from minors. If a minor is chosen as a finalist, permission to participate in the My America workshops and live event must be obtained from a legal guardian.

Finalists must meet the following eligibility guidelines:

Finalists must attend three in-person workshops located at Penumbra or another suitable venue in Saint Paul, MN on the following dates:

January 27 – 28, 2018

February 10 – 11, 2018

February 24 – 25, 2018

Finalists must be willing to share their work at Penumbra’s Let’s Talk: My America before a live audience and recorded by MPR News. The event will be hosted at Penumbra or another suitable venue in Saint Paul, MN on Monday, March 12, 2018.

