Pop-up Valentine shopping in Wayzata

Pop up shoppin

WAYZATA, Minn. - 14 top vendors, one location, just before Valentines Day... how can you go wrong?

That was the question designer Tessa Druley asked herself before putting together the Pop-up Valentine shopping event called '14 ways to spoil yourself,' which will take place the night of February 9, in a space next door to Giannnis Steak House in downtown Wayzata. The one-night-only event will feature works and products by 14 top local designers, ranging from clothing and shoes to custom jewelry.

'14 Ways to Spoil Yourself' is set for February 9, from 3 to 8:30 p.m. in the space next to Giannis Steak House on Lake Street in downtown Wayzata.

