See 'State Fair' the musical and benefit local organizations

State Fair the musical.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - Come one, come all to enjoy “State Fair” the musical! Cross Community Players are reviving their lively 1999 production.

“State Fair” tells the story of a Midwestern family at the Iowa fair. Stars and husband and wife duo, Jim and Margaret Reid, stopped by KARE 11 with a special show invite.

"State Fair" the musical runs July 27 - 30 at Maple Grove High School in Maple Grove.

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $16 for seniors. Admission is $14 for students and children. Kids ages 2 and under are free!

The show times are Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Show-goers are encouraged to donate school supplies and non-perishable food items.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit CROSS Services, a non-profit organization that serves families and individuals living in Champlin (West), Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers. For more information, call 763-425-1050.

© 2017 KARE-TV