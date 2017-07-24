Fans say Peter Frampton stormed off stage during MN concert

Stock Image (Photo: Michael Loccisano-Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

RED WING, Minn. - They showed up to hear Peter Frampton's greatest hits, but instead, a crowd at Treasure Island Casino was apparently treated to one of the legendary guitar players greatest fits.

Fits... as in hissy.

A minor Twitter storm documents what appears to be a tantrum by Frampton, who warmed up for The Steve Miller Band at the casino Sunday night. Concert goers say the trouble started when a cameraman focused on a fan holding up a Frampton Comes Alive albums instead of Frampton himself as he played an extended solo.

Peter Frampton, my hero, had a meltdown & left the stage after a cameraman showed fan's album during a solo #framptonmeltdown #blankscreen pic.twitter.com/Um7ZURyHsB — Jeffrey Borg (@jeffborg) July 24, 2017

A fan named Jeffrey Borg tweeted that Frampton became angry, eventually trying to wrestle the camera out of the cameraman's hands. Borg said that Frampton then stormed off stage, returning only after the video system had been turned off.

A number of paying customers posted on Twitter and Facebook, chiding the 70's and 80's star for his churlish behavior.

I stand w/ the cameraman who was pleasing the crowd - @peterframpton you're not gods gift #MillerFramptonTI #Diva #IWishYouStayedOffStage — annie butler (@miss_bananie) July 24, 2017

At this point there is no word on if anyone requested refunds.

© 2017 KARE-TV