Figure skating legend wishes Nancy Kerrigan luck in the worst way possible

Former American Olympic figure skaters Kristi Yamaguchi and Nancy Kerrigan. Yamaguchi has previously participated in Dancing with the Stars while Kerrigan will participate in this upcoming season. Photos by Angela Weiss and Bryan Bedder, Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

As a former Dancing with the Stars winner and fellow Olympic skater, Kristi Yamaguchi had the best of intentions in wishing Nancy Kerrigan luck for the upcoming season.

She just didn't say it the best way, as you can see for yourself on Twitter:

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

For those of you that don't know about this moment that transcended sports, Tonya Harding was connected to an attack on Nancy Kerrigan prior to the 1994 Winter Olympics in a story right out of a soap opera script.

Here's the story, in a nutshell:

Of course, the ultimate question is what was Yamaguchi's intent with sending that tweet? Was she making the joke on purpose or was she completely oblivious to the implications of the phrasing that she used when she told, of all people, Nancy Kerrigan, to break a leg?

So far, Yamaguchi has not responded to the fervor she's caused.

In any case, the internet is having a field day with this. Here are some of our favorite reactions to the tweet.

