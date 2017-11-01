Finding Neverland makes its Mpls. premiere

The story behind how Peter became Peter Pan is the focus of Finding Neverland at Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre. (Photo: Orpheum Theatre)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Broadway sensation Finding Neverland is making its Twin Cities premiere at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis this week. Audiences find out how Peter became Pan!

Directed by visionary Tony®-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan.



Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event.

Tickets start at $39.00. Finding Neverland is being performed through November 5 at Minneapolis historic Orpheum Theatre.

