Florida Georgia Line to play Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS - Genre-bending country duo Florida Georgia Line is taking its tour to stadiums this summer.
The duo, consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, added Backstreet Boys to its The Smooth Tour line up for three shows. The men, along with the tour’s nightly support Nelly and country newcomer Chris Lane, will play Boston’s Fenway Park on July 7, Minneapolis’ Target Field on July 29, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 12.
Ticket information has not yet been announced.
