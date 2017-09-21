Fore Fun: Topgolf coming to Twin Cities

(Photo: Topgolf)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - A fun, high-tech, indoor golf facility is coming to the Twin Cities.

Gary Eitel, Director of Business and Development at the City of Brooklyn Center, confirms Dallas-based Topgolf has closed on a deal of the Regal Theater property at Interstate 694 and Highway 252. Eitel was not in a position to confirm the sale price, but the Star Tribune reports a closing price of $5.6 million, according to state real estate records.

Eitel says demolition is scheduled to start next week with building removal slated for the first week of October.

Topgolf hopes to start construction soon with a projected opening in late summer or early fall of 2018.

Topgolf includes state-of-the-art hitting bays for golfers, with restaurant and event space. It has more than 30 locations across the country and broke ground on its first Missouri location earlier this month. Most locations have about 500 employees.

(Photo: Topgolf)

