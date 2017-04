Ben & Jerry's (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2013 AFP)

Need a sweet treat for your Tuesday?

It's Free Cone Day at all participating Ben & Jerry's locations.

The treats start at noon and go until 8 p.m.

In the Twin Cities, we've got two spots participating in the big event -- one in Wayzata and one in south Minneapolis.

For the closest location, click here.

© 2017 KARE-TV