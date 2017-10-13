KARE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Garth Brooks concert triggers audio complaints at Mercedes Benz Stadium

But the first concert at the new stadium didn't go off without a hitch.

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 8:35 AM. CDT October 13, 2017

ATLANTA -- It was supposed to be sweet music at the Garth Brooks concert Thursday night -- the first concert held in Atlanta's brand new stadium. Instead complaints of audio issues left some of them hearing sour notes.

The stadium's Twitter account acknowledged the issues and said audio engineers were working through them.

But it did little to soothe fans who vented their frustrations online, many of whom demanded refunds for the sold-out show. Comments online seemed to point to audio issues in the upper deck of the stadium.

 

 

 

 

11Alive reached out to reps for Mercedes-Benz Stadium for comment said there was a breaker that powers speakers in the upper deck was tripped, but that it was resolved. The stadium issued the following statement: 

Garth Brooks played the first concert tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and it was a spectacular show that tens of thousands enjoyed. We have heard some fan concerns about sound quality in certain sections of the upper concourse and sound engineers are looking into that now. We do know that a breaker was tripped that powered speakers in the parts of the upper level for a small amount of time and was resolved. 

It's another hiccup in what's been a less-than-smooth rollout of the new home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC. Construction delays with the state-of-the-art retractable roof caused delays with football games and soccer matches

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories