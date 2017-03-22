Guy epically fails on Wheel of Fortune

Stock Image (Photo: Getty Images)

Boy, are we glad our epic fails aren't captured on television.

On Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune, one contestant's victory was close enough to taste. He had just one letter remaining in the puzzle that was the title of Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A Streetcar Named Desire. He was only missing an "M."

The problem is "NA_ED" also looks like it could be "naked," at least to this contestant. So, he guessed a "K."

Nope, Twitter couldn't believe it either.

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed "A Streetcar Naked Desire" I'm so done pic.twitter.com/ZsYdc3BmAA — Emily Weiss (@emily_weiss28) March 21, 2017

