Hennepin Theatre Trust 2017-18 season announced

School of Rock The Musical. Credit: Matthew Murphy

MINNEAPOLIS--Hennepin Theatre Trust today announced the Tony Award®-winning lineup for the 2017-2018 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season, featuring seven Minnesota premieres and three returning favorites.

Making their debuts at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis:

ALADDIN, Disney’s thrilling new production starring the original Broadway Aladdin Adam Jacobs, for a limited four-week engagement. September 15 through October 8, 2017.

WAITRESS, celebrating friendship and motherhood with music by six-time Grammy®-nominated Sara Bareilles. November 21-26, 2017

THE HUMANS, the 2016 Tony Award-winning Best Play. February 13-18, 2018

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s SCHOOL OF ROCK featuring musical theater’s first-ever live kids rock band. March 6-11, 2018



Also appearing for the first time in Minneapolis is the hilarious musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN!, an ode to musicals from the director of Aladdin and co-director of The Book of Mormon. April 3-8, 2018

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LOVE NEVER DIES, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. June 26-July 1, 2018.

And Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award winner FINDING NEVERLAND about playwright J.M. Barrie’s inspiration for Peter Pan. October 31-Nov. 5, 2017

Also returning are three Tony Award-winning musicals including the spectacular new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Dec. 13-31, 2017), JERSEY BOYS (April 24-29, 2018) and the long-awaited return of the razzle-dazzle smash CHICAGO (June 5-10, 2018).



Season subscriptions for the 2017-2018 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season go on sale to the public at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, with priority seating given to renewing season subscribers, Hennepin Theatre Trust Donors and group orders. The season opens in September 2017 and runs through July 2018 at the historic Orpheum Theatre.

Subscribers to the 2017-2018 BANK OF AMERICA BROADWAY ON HENNEPIN SEASON will have first access to HAMILTON when they renew their subscription for the 2018-2019 season.

