'Humiliated' Mariah Carey takes break from social media after NYE fiasco

Mariah Carey in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. (Photo: James Devaney, WireImage)

Mariah Carey was back on Twitter Sunday to remind everyone how "humiliated" she was by her Times Square New Year's Eve performance fail, and to promise she's "taking a break" from social media.

But never fear, she's more than happy to explain "in further detail" later all that went wrong during her New Year's Rockin' Eve appearance, when technical glitches led to her inability to sing or lip-sync to her hits and she ended up walking off stage in a huff in the middle of the performance.

"Listen, guys, I was foiled," Carey said in an audio clip she posted on Twitter under the caption, "In my own words."

Last week, Carey told Entertainment Weekly she was "mortified" by the fiasco; immediately after the performance, she posted a blithe tweet shrugging it off with "(Stuff) happens."

Mariah Carey botches NYE performance, leaves stage

In any case, none of it was her fault. She was a victim of a production team indifferent to the technical issues she experienced, she said.

"Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me," she said. "Eventually I will explain this all in greater detail for anyone who wants to hear. I cannot can’t deny that my feelings were hurt."

Carey said that she came to the show in "great spirits" and looking forward to celebrating New Year's Eve with the world. In the by-now familiar explanation according to Team Carey, the trouble was the fault of Dick Clark Productions.

"It's a shame we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control," she said. "It's not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear properly in the middle of Times Square with all of the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machine, thousands celebrating, especially when their ear monitors were not working at all."

The upshot: You won't have Mariah around to mock for a while.

"I'm going to take a break from social-media moments, although I will fulfill my professional obligations," she said. " It's time for me to finally take a moment for myself and be with loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March."

Mariah Carey says she's 'mortified' by New Year's Eve fiasco

She profusely thanked her fans and friends who supported her through this ordeal — now nine days old, with back and forth exchanges between Carey and DCP about who was to blame.

"I can't wait to sing for you again," she concluded.