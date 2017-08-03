Justin Bieber breaks silence on canceled tour in rambling Instagram post

It's been a rocky few weeks for Justin Bieber, with the star canceling the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose tour in between getting banned from China and hitting a paparazzo while driving a pickup truck.

Bieber addressed the surprise cancelation in a lengthy Instagram post but remained vague about his reasons for cutting his tour short.

"I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling, the more you want to protect your calling,” he wrote. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE ... I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart, and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be.”

Elsewhere in the note, Bieber alluded to his past mistakes. “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them," he wrote. "I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.!!!! ... What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them!!”

His mea culpa aside, Bieber still has the No. 1 single in America, with his hit Despacito with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee tying Ed Sheeran's Shape of You for the longest reign on top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

