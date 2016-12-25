Kacey Musgraves got engaged on Christmas Eve

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Kasey Musgrave performs and Signs Copies Of Her New Album "A Very Kasey Christmas" at Ernest Tubb Record Shop on November 18, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Kacey Musgraves got quite a sparkler for Christmas.

The country singer, 28, got engaged Saturday night, when musician Ruston Kelly popped the question in the Texas house where she grew up.

"I didn't say yes...I said HELL YESSSS!!" wrote Musgraves, 28, on Instagram, sharing a photo and video of her new bling. "Last night the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home ... in the same room I played with my ponies and Barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked."

She added: "I finally know what everyone means when they say 'you just know.'"

Here's how Kelly, whom Musgraves started dating earlier this year, pulled off the big surprise.

"We had just been at my parents' house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have. We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations," she writes.

Confused, Musgraves "turned around and the song Two For The Road by Henry Mancini was playing (this song is so emotional and sweet ... it's one of my favorites ... you have to go listen) and he was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I've ever seen! It was so special."

got her some cotton candy 🎠 [photo cred: @kellychristinesutton] A photo posted by Ruston Kelly (@rustonkelly) on Oct 1, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT

It was exactly how she wanted it, says Musgraves. "Of all the places in the world I've gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas, in the house that completely made me who I am."