Kenny Chesney to play U.S. Bank Stadium in 'Trip Around The Sun'

MINNEAPOLIS - A trip around the sun apparently comes with a mandatory stop in Minnesota.

Country beach king Kenny Chesney announced Wednesday that U.S. Bank Stadium will be one of 18 stops on his 'Trip Around The Sun' tour, set for Spring and Summer of 2018. Chesney will bring his road show to the Twin Cities May 5 on the heels of releasing a 30 song live recording called 'Live in No Shoes Nation', a record that captures the energy of his live performance, and the fans who turn out in droves to sing along.

Many of those loyal fans are here in Minnesota, who have seen Chesney play a number of recent shows, including a number of sellouts at Target Field and Xcel Energy Center.

Presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, with general sales opening October 27 on Chesney's website. You can also attempt to win tickets to the show and a meet-and-greet with Kenny and KARE 11's own Randy Shaver here. Five people will win tickets to the show, with only the Grand Prize winner getting access to the meet-and-greet.

“Listening to all those tapes of all those shows led to Live in No Shoes Nation,” Chesney says. “And playing those two nights in Foxboro this year made me really want to get out there with all the people who LIVE this music. We have so much fun, so much life, so many memories – all tied up in these shows and these songs – I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together.”

Joining him for this year’s trip around the sun will be Academy of Country Music Male Vocalist and Country Music Association and ACM Single of the Year winner Thomas Rhett (“Die a Happy Man,” “It Goes Like This,” “Craving You (feat. Maren Morris)”), good time band Old Dominion (“Break Up with Him,” “Song for Another Time”) and newcomer Brandon Lay.

