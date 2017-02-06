Lady Gaga coming to Xcel Energy Center

Lady Gaga is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on August 21 as part of her 'Lady Gaga Joanne' World Tour. (Photo: Christopher Polk-Getty Images, @Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - In life, it seems, timing is everything.

Just hours after her triumphant performance at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, the musical force of nature known as Lady Gaga is announcing a world tour, which includes a stop in Minnesota.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @ladygaga will perform live at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, Aug. 21.



Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 13 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/Js34ezZfQ6 — Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) February 6, 2017

The 'Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour' will roll into St. Paul and the Xcel Energy Center on August 21. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 13 at 10 a.m., and will run between $47.50 and $252.50 plus fees. They are available at the Xcel Energy Center box office, by calling 1-800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.

Citicard members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning Wednesday, February 8.

Besides her buzzed-about Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga has sold 30 million albums worldwide and won 6 Grammys.

