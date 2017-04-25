Lena Dunham bringing 'Lenny Letter' to St. Paul

Actress Lena Dunham attends "My Art" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival, 2017 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Now that "Girls" has wrapped its six-year run, the women behind the series are focusing on their other female-centered project: turning their bi-weekly digital newsletter, Lenny, into a real-life experience.

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner announced a six-city tour Tuesday that will bring LennyLetter.com to life as a variety show.

The "Lenny: America IRL" tour will launch May 31 in St. Louis, and includes stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minnesota; Des Moines, Iowa; and Lexington, Kentucky. Dunham's St. Paul stop will be June 3 at Fitzgerald Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The program will feature music, comedy and spoken word performances around the theme of what it means to be an American right now.

Dunham said she was inspired to create opportunities for women to gather and share ideas after the presidential election.

