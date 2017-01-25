Mary Tyler Moore remebered as Minnesota icon

People in Minnesota and across the country are remembering legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday at the age of 80. (Photo: Bob Crippa, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - People in Minnesota and across the country are remembering legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday at the age of 80.

“Mary Tyler Moore will always be a Minnesota icon. The Mary Tyler Moore Show shared Minneapolis and our entire state with the world, as a place where everyone has the chance to work hard, follow dreams, and succeed," said Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton.

Thousands of others are sharing their thoughts online. From politicians to journalists, celebrities to sports teams. Ellen DeGeneres to Brittney Spears, to Dan Rather and Newt Gingrich. Here are just some of the many memories of Moore on social media.

So strong, so courageous and so beautiful. Rest In Peace, Mary Tyler Moore. pic.twitter.com/rKIlPiepLw — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

I'm deep in regret about the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. What an actress. What a woman. What a person. Always gracious, filled w/good humor — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

