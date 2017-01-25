KARE
Mary Tyler Moore remebered as Minnesota icon

Jay Knoll, KARE 4:04 PM. CST January 25, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - People in Minnesota and across the country are remembering legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday at the age of 80.

“Mary Tyler Moore will always be a Minnesota icon. The Mary Tyler Moore Show shared Minneapolis and our entire state with the world, as a place where everyone has the chance to work hard, follow dreams, and succeed," said Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton.

Thousands of others are sharing their thoughts online. From politicians to journalists, celebrities to sports teams. Ellen DeGeneres to Brittney Spears, to Dan Rather and Newt Gingrich. Here are just some of the many memories of Moore on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

