NEW YORK - Goodbyes can be hard, but they can also be funny.

One day after her husband delivered his farewell address in Chicago, Michelle Obama took her own shot at bidding America adieu by making an extended appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

While talking about how emotional it's been preparing to leave her post as first lady after eight years in the White House, Michelle Obama also provided plenty of laughs. She played catch phrase with Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chapelle, surprised people leaving farewell messages to her, and swapped places with Jimmy to write a few Thank You Notes.

On a more serious note, the First Lady took time to show appreciation for her mother, Marian Robinson, who lived with the family in their Washington, D.C., home. She thanked her mom for helping raise Sasha and Malia, now 15 and 18. She also got a great sendoff serenade from the legendary Stevie Wonder.

