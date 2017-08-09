Minn. teen finishes 2nd in World of Dance finale

Eva Igo of Inver Grove Heights is contending for the World of Dance championship. (Photo: KARE 11)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - A Minnesota teen was less than a point away from being crowned a dancing queen in Tuesday night's World of Dance finale.

Fourteen-year-old Eva Igo, of Inver Grove Heights, became the junior division champion last week, which guaranteed her a spot in the show's finale.

This journey has been worth far more than any amount of money, every moment was completely surreal. Special thanks to @derekhough for all the love and words of encouragement! This most definitely is NOT the end A post shared by Eva Igo (@evaigo2002) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Igo has been hailed by the judges as a definite front-runner in the competition. She was one of only three finalists.

Her first performance of the night did not excite the judges, who felt it lacked the intensity and execution she normally brings to the stage.

The second dance, however, blew the judges away.

"You are exceptional, Eva Igo. You are a star," said judge Derek Hough.

"STUNNING! You should be so proud of yourself, @evaigo." tweeted judge Jennifer Lopez.

"I’ve had Eva since she was 3 years old," Michele Larkin, her teacher at Larkin Dance Studio, told KARE 11 in June. "She does, you know, the same steps that everybody else does, but she just has a way of making everything look fabulous, so talented."

Igo made the top two, but Les Twins' cumulative score was two-tenths of a point more than Igo's so they took the championship and the $1 million top prize.

Eva Igo will be at the Mall of America Thursday, August 10, 2017 with the World of Dance Tour. For more information go to: http://www.mallofamerica.com/events/view/2122

