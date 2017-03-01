Minnesota man hits all the right notes on The Voice

Jesse Larson (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - "It's so different than I imagined in my head," Jesse Larson says with a smile.

Fresh from his appearance on The Voice last night, the 34-year-old is still trying to wrap his head around the experience.

"To perform under that kind of pressure, you're no longer relying on the thinking part of your brain, you are relying on your animal instincts," he shared from his Twin Cities home. Jesse admits he's glad he didn't follow his initial instinct after being encouraged to audition for the show.

"I was kind of hesitant at first, but when I told my wife about it, she said, please do it, come on, do it for me!

Jesse credits his late father for introducing him to the Blues.

"My dad kind of helped mold me as a musician," he said. "Music is the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing until falling asleep at night. My wife a lot of times has to pull me back into reality."

Adam Levine was the only judge to turn his chair around Tuesday night.

"I love the aspect that the coaches don't get to see you, they just have to listen and I think one of the things about me is unique, I absolutely do not look like I sound."

We'll have to wait until Monday, March 6 to find out if any more judges turn around, but one thing is absolutely certain, Adam says he's going to continue making music.

"All I want to do is make people happy and feel good and the gifts that I've been given, I can with the gift of music."

More about Jesse:

After several auditions, Jesse was hired by Prince who was producing for several artists including Judith Hill.

Jesse not only makes music. He hand makes the guitars he uses to perform.

Jesse worked for 15 years as an auto parts store manager.

Jesse and his wife have a very feisty and cute bulldog.

(© 2017 KARE)